Car pulls into North Miami urgent care for help after 2 people shot

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Sky 10 was over the scene around 3:20 p.m. Friday as police pored over a dark colored Mercedes-Benz in a parking lot in North Miami.

The shooting incident reportedly started on Bay Terrace in Bay Harbor Island with two victims ending up in North Miami, about 2 miles from that location.

Bay Harbor Islands spokesperson Brian Andrews told Local 10 that two people, who were not residents of Bay Harbor, were shot not far from the police station there.

The car, its driver and a passenger then ended up in a parking lot at Biscayne Boulevard and 125th Street.

A witness said he saw two men run inside the medical facility. “They were wounded real bad." The witness said he heard the men say, “We’ve been shot, we’ve been shot.”

Crime scene technicians from North Miami police examined the car, placing one evidence marker inside the vehicle’s trunk.

The two people were transported to Aventura Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Bay Harbor Islands officials have called a news conference for 4:45 p.m., where they will be releasing more details.

