LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill Fire Department is on the scene of a truck fire in the 2800 block of Northwest 56th Avenue.

LFD has reported that no one was injured in the post on its Twitter account that included the photo of a FedEx truck fully engulfed in flames at 2:26 p.m.

No word yet on what caused the fire, the extent of the damage to the truck and its contents, or how many packages were inside at the time of the blaze.

(This story will be updated as more information becomes available.)