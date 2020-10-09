Miami police call in bloodhound to help search for missing man with Alzheimer’s

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 69-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday.

Police said Henry Oscar Andrews, who is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, was last seen at 7135 NE Miami Court.

On Friday, Miami police requested a Miami-Dade police bloodhound handler to respond to the area to assist in the search for Andrews.

According to authorities, Andrews was last seen wearing a black shirt with yellow and white patterns, gray and black jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300.