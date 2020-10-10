Argument turns into shooting at Swap Shop, 1 dead, according to police

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A shooting on a Saturday afternoon at the Swap Shop left one man dead Saturday afternoon

Lauderhill Police said they were called to the indoor/outdoor flea market at 3291 W. Sunrise Blvd. at 1:40 p.m. after receiving calls of a shooting victim with injuries.

According to the initial investigation by police, two men got into an argument after one of them was causing a disturbance. Soon after, police said, one shot was fired. Police did not disclose exactly where at the location the incident happened.

The shooter did remain on the scene and is being question by detectives, according to Lauderhill police.

The victim, who was reportedly shot in the chest, was transported to Broward Health Ft. Lauderdale, where police said he later died from his injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Lauderhill Police are asking anyone with information or video, to contact them at (954) 764-4357.