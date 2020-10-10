Knaus Berry Farm to reopen with its delicious cinnamon buns at end of month

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic isn’t stopping the deliciousness from returning to South Florida.

Knaus Berry Farms is planning to reopen later this month.

That means delicious, sticky cinnamon buns will be available soon!

For a behind the scenes look at how the tasty treats are created, check out the video at the top of this page.

The farm, located in Homestead, plans to reopen on Oct. 27, according to a voice message left at the facility.

The first batch of Knaus Berry Farm cinnamon rolls is ready to be enjoyed, Oct. 29, 2019, in Homestead, Florida.

Long lines are common outside the seasonal family farm, which has been in business since 1956.

The farm store is located at 15980 SW 248th St.

If you decide to head that way once it opens, be sure to bring some cash, as that’s the only form of payment accepted at the seasonal shop.