Miami Lakes chiropractor arrested, posts explicit videos after telling woman they were private, police say

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami Lakes chiropractor has been charged with sexual cyberharrassment.

Eduardo Alberto Montadas, 56, was arrested by Monroe County Sheriff’s office detectives Friday. The female victim told Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies that she had the understanding that the videos, which she allowed Montados to film, would not be distributed, but that they were posted on internet pornography sites, according to investigators.

Deputies said that when the videos were made and distributed, Montados was in that county. Montadas, who is listed as a doctor on the arrest form, owns a chiropractic and rehabilitation clinic in Miami Lakes.

The woman learned that Montadas had posted the videos to websites after she said she began receiving disturbing messages on social media from people she didn’t know.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to corroborate the victim’s complaint.

Montadas was booked into jail on Friday.