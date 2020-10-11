Police investigating overnight double shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Pompano Beach neighborhood turned into a crime scene after reports of an overnight shooting.

Authorities were seen combing the area for clues, towing away a car that was possibly involved.

It happened in the area of West Atlantic Blvd and Northwest 27 Ave.

According to the Broward Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the area at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday and found a person who had been shot.

Shortly after, deputies said they located a second shooting victim in the area of 2920 Northwest 2 Street, about two blocks away from where the first victim had been found.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where authorities confirmed that one of them has since passed away. The condition of the second victim has not been released.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.