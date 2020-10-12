11-year-old jumps into action after grandparents start drifting away from boat

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A quick-thinking 11-year-old boy jumped into action to help rescue his grandparents after they became in distress while in the water off Rodriguez Key, authorities said on Monday.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Bobby Dube, the grandparents were on a boat with their grandson when they jumped into the water to unfoul the boat’s propeller.

That’s when they became in distress and started drifting away from the boat.

Dube said the grandson called 911 and was able to give a general area of where his grandparents could be found.

“Officers Thompson and Coger responded on a vessel from Whale Harbor and Lieutenant Hein and Officer Pestka responded on a separate vessel as well,” Dube said. “Once in the area of Rodriguez Key, Lt. Hein and Officer Pestka spotted the vessel with the 11-year-old and rushed to his location.”

Dube said Pestka made sure the boy was OK and had him point in the direction of his grandparents

Hein then spotted the couple and some Good Samaritans on another boat rescued the couple as Hein was approaching.

Hein and Pestka then brought the couple to their grandson, Dube said.