Man, 50, seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida family is demanding justice after a 50-year-old man was struck by a car Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of Sample Road and Northwest Fifth Avenue.

Relatives identified the victim as Pedro Escalante.

His son, Neimer Escalante, told Local 10 News that his father was crossing the street after leaving a nearby store to get back home and was struck by a vehicle whose driver never stopped.

He said he wants the driver to be arrested so that his father, who works in landscaping and has three children, can have justice.

“He’s very kind, generous, calm,” Neimer Escalante said about his father.

Pedro Escalante survived the incident but his family says he is in bad shape at a hospital.

“I feel very bad because it’s my father,” Neimer Escalante said. “We hope that everything is OK because they say it was serious.”

Anyone with further information about the crash is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.