Man fatally shot while sitting inside car in Sunrise

Published: October 12, 2020, 10:21 am Updated: October 12, 2020, 10:49 am

SUNRISE, Fla. – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Sunrise.

According to authorities, officers were called to the Sunrise on the Green apartments along North University Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.

Authorities located a man in the driver’s side of a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

