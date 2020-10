MIAMI – A large hole was left in the side of the Brickell Buick & GMC dealership in Miami early Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into the building.

The dealership is located off Southwest Eighth Street and Sixth Avenue.

The vehicle has since been towed from the scene and Southwest Eighth Street has reopened to traffic.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to crash and whether he or she received a citation.

It’s also unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.