4-month-old French Bulldog stolen from Coconut Creek apartment

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek police are searching for the person or people who broke into an apartment last week and stole a 4-month-old French Bulldog named Kobe.

According to Coconut Creek police spokesman Scotty Leamon, several items were also stolen from the victim’s home last Friday night in Banyan Bay.

Leamon said Kobe’s owner was not home at the time that the crooks broke in through the front door.

Leamon said Kobe is in need of his medication for nausea issues.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call police at 954-973-6700.