Burglar caught on camera stealing from Broward home

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A burglar in disguise stole alcohol, electronics and a car key from an Oakland Park home during the middle of the day, the Broward Sheriff’s Office says, and detectives are circulating surveillance video in hopes that it will lead to an arrest.

Authorities are also investigating whether the suspect is connected to other recent home burglaries in the area.

The home surveillance video shows a man park a red Dodge Nitro across the street from the house in the 4700 block of Northeast First Terrace on Oct. 1. He knocks on the door while police say the resident was at work.

According to BSO, three bottles of alcohol, an iPad, a pair of shorts and a spare car key were missing when the resident came back.

“The burglar wore an orange safety vest and a face mask with a distinct design,” detectives said in a news release. “A short time later, the burglar left the home carrying a shopping bag and a backpack.”

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call Oakland Park Detective Michael Brooks at 954-202-3119. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or go to browardcrimestoppers.org.