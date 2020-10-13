Holocaust survivor turns 101: ‘We should love each other, not hate each other’

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Centenarian Julius Eisenstein can still talk about his time as a Nazi prisoner during the Holocaust. But he wasn’t doing that on Tuesday in Hallandale Beach. Instead, he was talking about his life lessons.

A caravan with a police escort drove by his home to celebrate his 101th birthday. During the party, which The South Florida Holocaust Museum also contributed to, Eisenstein said we need to be good to each other.

“Don’t hate each other; love each other,” Eisenstein said while wearing a “Not All Heroes Wear Capes” face mask.

Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper gave him the key to the city as a tribute to all that he has done to educate as many people as he could on the atrocities of the World War II genocide of the European Jews.

Eisenstein was born in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, a town in central Poland, on Oct. 13, 1919. He was 19 when the Nazis separated him from his family. He never saw his parents or his three sisters again.

During his many talks, Eisenstein has said he witnessed how soldiers used machine guns to shot down Jews in the streets, and how they forced them to live in Jewish ghettos before sending them to camps.

Eisenstein survived Auschwitz II-Birkenau concentration camp near Brzezinka, a village in southern Poland. He has talked about the four chimneys that burned there day and night.

Eisenstein has said his brother helped him to escape, but Nazi soldiers caught him and sent him to work at six other concentration camps in Germany.

Eisenstein was at the Dachau concentration camp when the U.S. Army’s 42nd and 45th Infantry Divisions and the 20th Armored Division freed him in April 1945. The South Florida Holocaust Museum has a picture of him celebrating with other prisoners.

Eisenstein worries about not being able to visit schools during the coronavirus pandemic to do his part to help prevent future genocides. This is why he is not afraid of showing the tattoo with his prisoner number.

“Do not let that happen again,” Eisenstein said. “Everybody who hates each other, this is not the place for it. We should love each other, not hate each other."