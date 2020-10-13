Man arrested after FWC sent video of nurse shark swimming in pool

MARATHON, Fla. – A Florida man is facing multiple charges after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was sent a video of a small nurse shark swimming at the bottom of a pool in Marathon that authorities said was posted to social media.

According to an FWC report, the video was sent to authorities on Sept. 23 and had been taken on Aug. 24.

Authorities said a look at Yansel Garrido’s Facebook page revealed photos of numerous illegal acts involving sea life, including a photo of a goliath grouper being scaled and cut on a filet table and undersized lobster being grilled on a barbeque.

Goliath grouper being scaled and cut on filet table. (FWC)

Authorities said all of the photos and video were taken at a rented home on Gulfstream Boulevard in Marathon.

Marathon home rented out by Yansel Garrido. (FWC)

According to the report, the video captioned “Little Sand Shark” shows Garrido, 32, of Callahan, holding the nurse shark that was no more than 24 inches in length.

Authorities said later in the video, a boy is seen freediving down to the bottom of the pool, grabbing the shark and handing it to Garrido.

Authorities said the homeowner confirmed that the pool is a freshwater, chlorinated swimming pool.

The shark was extremely sluggish and close to death in the video, according to FWC officials.

Authorities said it’s unclear what Garrido did with the shark.

According to the report, an FWC investigator contacted Garrido last Friday to inform him that there was a warrant out for his arrest.

The investigator noted that Garrido seemed surprised and said that he found the shark and would do whatever it takes to fix the problem.

Lobster being grilled in Marathon. (FWC)

“As far as I know, I haven’t done anything wrong,” Garrido said, according to the report.

Authorities said Garrido claimed that he didn’t know what a goliath grouper was or that is was a prohibited species.

“I’m not going to jail. I have a family to support. I’m not going to jail,” he told the investigator, according to the report.

Authorities said Garrido faces multiple charges, including violating a Florida administrative code pertaining to reef fish, violating a Florida administrative code pertaining to sharks and rays and violating a Florida administrative code pertaining to spiny lobster.

He surrendered to authorities on Tuesday.