Surveillance footage captures thief snatch Joe Biden yard sign in broad daylight

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The 2020 Presidential Election is just weeks away, and tensions continue to heat up in South Florida.

A political sign of support for former Vice President Joe Biden was snatched from a front yard in broad daylight.

The homeowner shared video of the theft, which happened around 6 p.m. Saturday, in hopes someone would recognize the culprit.

In the footage, a white van can be seen driving up to the home. Someone jumps out of the passenger side, grabs the Biden lawn sign and jumps back in.

The homeowner said he’s very upset and can’t believe things have reached this point, regardless of which side of the political isle you support.

“It makes me feel very sad that things have come to this,” said homeowner Greg Bare. “I think we’re better than this kind of tactic. I really have hope that things will get better.”