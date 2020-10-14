Man accused of crashing Jeep into gates of Coral Shores High School

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – A 23-year-old man from Islamorada man was arrested Monday on accusations that he crashed his 2001 Jeep Wrangler into multiple gates at Coral Shores High School last month.

Wyatt Ellis Cadwell faces charges of property damage and trespassing on school grounds.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies were called to the school on Sept. 14 regarding the incident that caused $5,300 in damage.

Linhardt said surveillance video shows Cadwell’s Jeep arriving to the campus just before midnight the previous evening.

Linhardt said the Jeep was seen ramming multiple gates, attempting to gain entry to the campus.

According to authorities, Cadwell eventually smashed his way through the front gate and the Jeep was captured on video driving on curbs and the courtyard, as well as an area near the front office.

Linhardt said Detectives Deborah Johnson and Ian Barnett identified Cadwell as the primary suspect after running the Jeep’s license plate number.

He said the detectives also found pictures of the same Jeep on Cadwell’s social media accounts and multiple people identified Cadwell as the driver who was seen getting out of the vehicle at one point and trying to lift part of a damaged gate.

Linhardt said Cadwell was taken into custody Monday afternoon and did not provide a motive for his alleged actions.