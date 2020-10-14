Miami-Dade police seek 2 men involved in attempted carjacking

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for two men who were recently involved in an attempted carjacking.

Police released surveillance video Wednesday of the attempted carjacking that occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sept. 21 in the area of Northwest 63rd Avenue and 201st Street.

According to authorities, the 51-year-old victim was parked in his driveway when one man walked up to his car, pointed a gun at him and told him to get out of the vehicle.

The victim initially tried to get away by backing up into the thieves' car.

Surveillance video shows him then getting out of the car and running away as the gunman shot at him.

Police said the gunman stole a backpack from the victim’s car and the second thief involved in the incident was confronted by a neighbor.

Both thieves then ran away from the scene.

Police said the car they had arrived in had been reported stolen.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities believe the thieves are between the ages of 18 and 20.

Anyone with information about the attempted carjacking is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.