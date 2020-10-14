Officers search for suspect in Miramar following police chase that started in Miami-Dade

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting an extensive search for two suspects in Miramar late Tuesday night.

They were looking in the area of Monarch Lakes Boulevard, just west of Flamingo Road.

Local 10 has learned this is all the result of a police pursuit that started in Miami-Dade County following an armed robbery at a Shell Gas Station near Northwest 27th Avenue and Flagler Street.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Miami-Dade Police initiated the chase of a black Hyundai following a call in reference to the alleged robbery.

The suspect, or suspects, fled, leading police on a chase from State Road 836 to the Florida Turnpike and up to I-75. During the pursuit, MDPD officers were joined by FHP deputies.

The Hyundai exited I-75 at Miramar Parkway, and residents told Local 10 News' Roy Ramos that the two suspects bailed out at Monarch Lakes Boulevard.

A nearby scene was also established where officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle.

Authorities apprehended the driver in Miramar and have him in custody, but a search continues for the passenger. He is described by FHP as a black male, medium build, wearing all black.

Police have yet to say if there were any injures reported at the Shell Gas Station in Miami-Dade.