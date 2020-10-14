People riding in car shoot at woman in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning on Miramar Parkway.

The shooting was reported near Southwest 68th Way, east of Florida’s Turnpike.

According to authorities, a woman driving in the area was being followed by another vehicle when the people in that car began firing at her.

Police said both vehicles ultimately crashed. The victim remained at the scene while the shooters fled.

Police said the victim said she does not want to prosecute, but that does not mean that charges will not be filed anyway if the culprits are found.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.