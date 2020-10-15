Several injured in Fort Lauderdale boat explosion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Several people were injured Thursday afternoon when an explosion occurred on a boat that was docked in Fort Lauderdale.

Sky 10 was above the area of 2001 SE 20th St. shortly after 2 p.m. as heavy smoke and flames were still coming from the boat.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, two people were taken to a local hospital, one of whom suffered burns to their arms and legs.

He said several other victims refused to be transported.

The cause of the explosion is unclear.

