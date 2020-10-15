Woman killed, another injured after being struck by car while jogging

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were jogging in northeast Miami-Dade Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle, authorities confirmed.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said one of the women was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The accident occurred around 6:40 a.m. in the area of Northeast Sixth Avenue and 107th Terrace.

According to Zabaleta, a 27-year-old man was heading south on Northeast Sixth Avenue in a 2015 BMW 328i when he struck the joggers as they were trying to cross the street.

Zabaleta said the man, who was proceeding through a green light at the time, remained at the scene.

The victims' identities have not yet been released, however Zabaleta said both were in their 40s.