Broward extends bar and restaurant hours

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Your night out in Broward County can last an hour longer — should you choose.

The county announced Friday that, effective immediately, on-premise consumption of food and alcohol is extended by one hour, until midnight, for all establishments.

The latest emergency order bans dine-in between midnight at 5 a.m.

“Open containers or to-go cups remain prohibited in public spaces such as beaches, beach boardwalks, parks, streets, parking lots and other areas identified in the order,” the county said in its announcement.

Takeout and food delivery is still permitted outside those hours.

The hours of operation had been shortened as part of the phased reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

See the full emergency order below: