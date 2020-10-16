Sheriff ‘highly disgusted' at deputies who didn’t help woman giving birth in jail cell

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony warned on Friday that if an ongoing internal affairs investigation finds that deputies ignored a pregnant inmate’s pleas for help — forcing her to give birth in a cell — more deputies will face disciplinary action.

The North Broward Jail inmate gave birth to a boy on Sept. 27, and he is in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families, according to defense attorneys.

“I am highly disgusted at the allegations," Tony said. “We have not been right in terms of what we could have done if these allegations are true.”

Deputies released the 28-year-old mother on Sept. 29. She is awaiting trial on charges of trespassing and burglary.

After Chief Assistant Public Defender Gordon Weekes informed Tony about the situation, the Sheriff terminated Col. Gary Palmer and Lt. Col. Angela Neely and said on Thursday that he did so because “they grossly failed” both the agency and the mother. \

“It comes down to decency,” Tony said. “It comes down to common sense.”

THE TAMMY JACKSON ACT LAW

It wasn’t the first time Broward deputies ignored a pregnant woman’s desperate pleas for help at the North Broward Jail.

Tammy Jackson gave birth to a girl named Miranda on April 10, 2019. She was alone in an isolation cell and didn’t have access to medical attention.

A new law named after Jackson makes it illegal for pregnant inmates to not get daily medical checkups while in custody. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law in June.