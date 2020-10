FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Despite coronavirus concerns and with safety measures in place, the Las Olas Art Fair is off and running.

The number of people attending the fair this year will be limited.

This is due to fears that the 33rd annual event could be a superspreader for COVID-19.

The fair features dozens of art exhibitions, both for purchase and viewing.

The Las Olas Art Fair runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.