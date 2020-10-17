Attempted bicycle theft in Davie turns into deadly stabbing incident

DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers in Davie are investigating a deadly stabbing that took place in broad daylight.

According to police, it happened on the 3500 block of Davie Road Extension at approximately 1:40 p.m.

One of the subjects involved attempted to take the other subject’s bicycle, authorities said.

That’s when police said the subject on the bicycle took out a knife and stabbed the other subject in the torso.

Rescue workers took the subject who was stabbed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they are in contact with the person who committed the stabbing, but no arrests have been announced.

Authorities have yet to release the identity of either subject as their investigation continues.