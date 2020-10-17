Lightning strikes home on Lucky Lane in Broward

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A stormy Friday left a family homeless in Broward County.
According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue personnel, lightning struck a home near the intersection of Lucky Lane and Southridge Road.
Firefighters said no one was injured, but the structure isn’t safe. The lightning strike caused electrical damage and charring to the roof and attic.
DBFR responded to a house on Lucky Lane around 4:40 p.m. Friday after lightning struck the roof, causing some charring to the roof and attic, as well as electrical damage. There were no injuries, but the residents are temporarily displaced. pic.twitter.com/6ZLLDCAI6b— Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) October 16, 2020