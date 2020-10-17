75ºF

Lightning strikes home on Lucky Lane in Broward

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Lightning struck a home on Friday in Broward County.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A stormy Friday left a family homeless in Broward County.

According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue personnel, lightning struck a home near the intersection of Lucky Lane and Southridge Road.

Firefighters said no one was injured, but the structure isn’t safe. The lightning strike caused electrical damage and charring to the roof and attic.

