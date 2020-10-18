Police believe two separate shootings in Miami are related incidents

MIAMI, Fla. – Two people were shot in Miami on Saturday at separate locations, but police said they believe the shootings are connected. The double shooting happened within minutes of each other, practically on the same block.

The mid-afternoon sounds of gunfire near Northwest 6th Street and Northwest 5th Avenue in Overtown sent neighbors running for cover.

One woman told Local 10 she heard popping sounds. “Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, and that was it. I hit the floor.”

Larry Jackson said he lives in a senior citizen building across the street from where one of the shootings took place.

“I heard a lot of gunshots. About 12, 14 gunshots and stuff ring out. I didn’t know what was going on.”

Investigators believe the shootings happened near an apartment. One shooting victim was found nearby and the second was just a short distance away.

Both men were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in separate ambulances. Each appeared to be alert, but seriously injured with bullet wounds.

Back at the crime scene, detectives spent several hours sifting for clues in an area where neighbors said children are often seen playing.

There’s no word on what led up to the shooting in broad daylight, but people who call this neighborhood home know it could easily have been much worse.

“We try to protect everybody from having to go through this because the violence out here is crazy. Need to be a stop to everything,” Jackson said.

The most recent report from Miami Police is that the person or people responsible for the shooting have not been located.

