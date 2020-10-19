Coronavirus cases continue to rise in South Florida schools, both public and private

MIAMI – Cases of COVID-19 have been climbing in South Florida schools since students returned to in-person learning.

The Broward County Schools dashboard shows 20 recent cases and 61 in the last 30 days.

The schools with the most are Nova Dwight D. Eisenhower and Indian Ridge Middle School, both with three cases.

In Miami-Dade County, the dashboard shows 77 cases, with Ethel Beckham Elementary at the top of the list with four cases.

Coral Park Elementary had to shut down last week because of COVID-19. Records show three cases there.

Coral Reef Senior High is also on the list with three cases.

Mast Academy, which was the first school to shut down because of the virus, shows up with three cases.

These cases are not exclusive to public schools, though.

According to state records, through Oct. 10 the private schools with the most cases in Miami-Dade are Doral’s Divine Savior Lutheran Academy and Miami Beach’s Mesivta of Greater Miami, both with six cases, and Miami’s Florida Christian with five.

In Broward, state records show Hochberg preparatory in Hallandale with the most cases, showing eight.