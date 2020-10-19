Deadly fall at abandoned Miami Gardens hospital raises old questions about dangerous, dilapidated building

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – For nearly two decades, a Miami Gardens building has been sitting abandoned, unkept and slowly turning into more and more of an eyesore.

Over the years people have come inside to graffiti it or explore the once-hospital facility.

Early Monday morning, a man was inside without permission and fell to his death.

The old Parkway West Regional Medical Center is one of the tallest, and ugliest buildings around the Golden Glades interchange, abandoned and deserted since 2002.

It’s continued to fall into disrepair while people have shown up to explore it’s abandoned hallways; with dozens of videos popping up when searched on YouTube.

The problem is, no matter how many times the owners try to close holes or lock gates, people keep finding ways to get in.

Unfortunately, early on Monday morning, a man who had broken into the area, fell, and died.

Police haven’t released much information about who he was or how he fell.

But the accident brings up a question many people have been asking for nearly 20 years; when is something going to be done with the building that has become an eyesore for neighbors all around?

It turns out, we may finally have an answer to that question.

According to a July agreement between the City of Miami Gardens and the owners of the building, the property has approximately $5 million worth of liens, code violations and open building permits, but the city has agreed to essentially forgive most of that, if the property owners develop the land no later than May of 2023.

The owners of the building, BSD of Miami Gardens, provided Local 10 a statement about the fall, saying in part:

“We want to express our deepest condolences to this young man’s family.”

“We are in communication with the City of Miami Gardens and their police department. We will assist their investigation in any way we can.”