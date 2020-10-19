Propane tanks near house cause tense moments during Brownsville fire

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A house fire in the Brownsville neighborhood of Miami yielded some tense moments for firefighters when they discovered 3 portable propane tanks near the structure, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

When MDFR responded to the fire near Northwest 48th Street and 21st Avenue on Sunday at 2:45 p.m., smoke was pouring out of a laundry room, which was located at the back of the structure, according to a report from fire rescue. Crews quickly began to extinguish the fire then noticed the propane tanks, which, “made the firefight more dangerous,” MDFR stated, due to the risk of the tanks possibly exploding. As a precaution, the structure was evacuated.

There were no injuries, but volunteers from the American Red Cross Greater Miami & Keys Chapter arrived on the scene with members of its Disaster Action Team to help coordinate emergency aid to the 2 people who were impacted by damage to the home.