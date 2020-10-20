4 people sought in connection with attempted armed robbery in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for four people who were involved in an attempted armed robbery last week in Lauderhill.

The robbery occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13 in a parking lot at 4751 NW 21st St.

Surveillance video shows three robbers going after a man who was holding a backpack after he opened the trunk of a car.

The man struggles with the robbers before running away.

Police said the robbers, who were identified only as three white, Hispanic males, fled in a silver Kia Sportage that was being driven by a fourth person.

No other details have been released by authorities.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.