BSO investigating after body discovered in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they received a 911 call regarding a dead person who had been discovered in Oakland Park.

BSO spokeswoman Carey Codd said the call was received just after 9:15 p.m. Monday and the body was found at 3075 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

BSO homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are investigating the death.

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed nor has the person’s identity.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.