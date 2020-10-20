Curfew back on: Strip club’s victory over Miami-Dade County could be short-lived

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami-Dade County’s curfew was lifted for a few days, but beginning Tuesday, lights out at midnight is back.

An appellate court will allow Miami-Dade County’s curfew to be reinstated until it can rule on a decision that has become a contentious debate between the county and a Miami Garden’s strip club.

On Friday, Tootsie’s Cabaret won a temporary restraining order against Miami-Dade County’s curfew after a judge ruled in favor of the civil lawsuit. Calling it illegal, Miami-Dade Judge Beatrice Butchko issued a temporary injunction that rendered enforcement of the curfew null and void.

Immediately after Butchko’s ruling, the county immediately appealed. On Monday, the court swung in Miami-Dade’s favor, reinstating a stay of the injunction order, which means the curfew is back.

While Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez had the ability for the curfew once to be fully enforced immediately, enforcement will begin at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday to give residents and businesses time to be “duly informed."

The appeals court is still reviewing the injunction order and will have to make a ruling, but for now, Tootsie’s and others have been stripped of staying open past midnight.

Miami-Dade County issued Amendment 3 to Emergency Order 27-20 on Oct. 12 that instituted a curfew from midnight through 6 a.m. “All restaurants and food service establishments shall close for on-premises dining between the start of the curfew at 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. the next morning. These establishments may still continue to operate their kitchens after 12 a.m. strictly for the purpose of providing delivery and drive-through services only,” the order reads.

Miami-Dade County has the second largest case number in the United States behind Los Angeles County, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.