Caught on camera: Thief burglarizes Miami auto repair shop multiple times on same day

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for two thieves who were involved in a burglary at an auto repair shop last month.

Surveillance video released Wednesday shows the Sept. 29 burglary that occurred between the hours of 3:15 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. at the Moises Auto Electric Corporation at 3241 SW Eighth St.

According to Miami police, one of the burglars arrived to the shop on his bicycle through an alleyway behind the business.

The video shows the man opening a garage gate and entering the shop.

According to authorities, an employee was inside the business at the time, sleeping inside one of the vehicles.

Police said the thief took two drills and a battery jump starter before walking away.

The thief returned a short time later in a two-door car that was being driven by a second man.

Police said the thief entered the business three more times, taking more drills, batteries and chargers. The video shows him placing the items into the trunk of the car that was parked in the alley.

Police said the stolen items are worth more than $4,000 in total.

Anyone with further information about the burglary is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.