Florida Keys man chased his boss with a knife, deputies say

KEY WEST, Fla. – A Key West man threatened his construction supervisor with a knife and chased him around a job site Tuesday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.

Anton Everald Dyer, 36, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Nobody was injured in the fracas, authorities say.

A deputy was called to the 3200 block of the Overseas Highway in Marathon shortly after 8:30 a.m. The site supervisor told investigators that Dyer came to work intoxicated and complained that everyone else at the job site only spoke Spanish.

When Dyer was told to go home for the day, the supervisor says Dyer became upset, pulled out a black knife and chased him. The site supervisor told deputies he eventually grabbed a metal pipe to defend himself.

Several witnesses corroborated the site supervisor’s story, the sheriff’s office says.