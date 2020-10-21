78ºF

Inmate sues corrections department over bleach put in drink

The Associated Press

LOWELL, Fla. – A Florida inmate is suing the state’s Department of Corrections over allegations that an officer put chlorine bleach in her drink.

In a lawsuit filed last week, inmate Alfreda Gunn claims she and Corrections Officer Qualesha Williams were in a verbal dispute at Lowell Correctional Institution in January.

The corrections officer later brought her a tray of food.

The lawsuit says Gunn detected the bleach and let officials know what happened.

Williams was eventually arrested and charged with a felony. She was fired from her job.

Corrections officials say all allegations of abuse or mistreatment are taken seriously and that this was handled properly.

