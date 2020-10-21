Intimidating emails target Florida voters, threatening them to cast ballot for Donald Trump

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – There are less than two weeks to go before Election Day.

With so much anger and divisiveness surrounding the election, there are now reports of electronic voter intimidation.

An email, purportedly from the Proud Boys, a far-right group, threatening violence if their target doesn’t agree to vote for President Trump.

As Floridians begin casting their ballots this week, email inboxes targeting specific voters are being flooded with threatening messages.

South Florida native Cecilia Lepa received two of the cryptic letters Tuesday.

Each one had her full home address and threatened her to comply by changing her party affiliation to Republican and voting for President Trump.

“It was addressed to me, my full name,” she said. “It was like, ‘You’re a registered Democrat and you need to vote for me or else we’ll come after you.’”

The email said: “We will know who you voted for. I would take this seriously if I were you.”

“I read that and I immediately knew it was some sort of scam, that no one was coming after me and I had already voted,” she said.

The sender appears to be the far-right wing group Proud Boys, an organization that civil rights groups classify as a hate group for affiliations with extremists.

But a spokesperson for Proud Boys denies any involvement behind the email threats, which targeted many Alachua County voters, where Cecelia registered as a college student at the University of Florida.

“At this time, we have no credible information that this is from a reliable source,” said Sgt. Frank Kinsey with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

The personal attack was not enough to sway Cecelia, a very determined voter.

“As long as people know that they’re safe and that that’s not a credible threat, that they still go out and vote, that’s what i care about,” she said. “It was scary and knowing that they’re using this information and blasting out emails to intimidate people is not comforting.”