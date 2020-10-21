Mother gabs gun, defends family after armed intruders stormed her Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Chilling surveillance video captured a gunfight that broke out after armed intruders stormed a home in Northwest Miami-Dade County.

26-year-old Ansley Pacheco recounts the horror seen in that surveillance video to Local 10 News' Liane Morejon.

Robbers storming her home; her friends, husband, and 7-year-old son ambushed at gunpoint.

“You know they could’ve killed him; they could’ve killed me. They didn’t care at all,” Pacheco said. “We don’t (know who they are), but I really hope they get caught.”

It happened the night of Oct. 4 at a home along the 18200 block of Northwest 86 Ave.

Pacheco said a friend pulled up to watch the Heat play in the NBA Finals when waiting criminals caught him off guard.

“While I was in the bathroom, I started to hear the commotion, I started hearing, ‘Get down, get down, give me everything you got,’” she recalled. “I went to the nightstand; I grabbed the gun and I opened the door. I saw one if they guys face to face with me, he told me to put my gun down. I just shook my head no, and then I said, ‘Don’t shoot me, my son is in here.’”

After an eruption of gunfire, the intruders finally took off.

“They finally just ran out,” Pacheco said. “My husband ran and got the gun and shot back at the vehicle that was leaving.”

Pictures from inside the home show the damage left behind by the bold robbers, who made off with pricey watches and jewelry. Pacheco said she had no choice but to try and defend her family.

“I just knew that I had to do something, and my first instinct was to grab the gun and defend my husband and my son,” she said.