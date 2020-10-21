Rodent issues found in South Florida diner

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A state inspector ordered a Pembroke Pines restaurant shut after finding 32 violations inside the establishment.

Live flies were found in several areas inside Rancho Nando. There were also temperature issues.

Flashback Diner in Boca Raton was also recently ordered shut after rodent droppings were found inside the restaurant.

Fortune Dragon was ordered shut for the second time.

The inspector issued a stop sale on egg rolls and garlic oil, and there was a fly issue there, as well.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mention were allowed to reopen following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***FORTUNE DRAGON

7178 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

TAMARAC

ORDERED SHUT 10/8/20

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/28/18

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 50 small flying insects landing on exterior of bus pans and insert pans stored in drying racks above three compartment sink in dishwasher/prep room. Approximately 5 small flying insects landing on cutting boards stored on shelf above table next to dish machine. Approximately 5 landing on drying racks in center table at dishwasher room across from walk-in cooler. 2 small flying insects landing on to go containers stored on shelf above prep table at cook line. 2 small flying insects flying around wait station. Operator began washing all insert pans, bus pans, racks and shelves in dishwasher room; and spraying small flying insects.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Heavy accumulation of food and cardboard pieces under coolers and prep tables at cook line and under wok station, fryer and grill oven.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. In walk-in cooler: egg rolls (48-51°F - Cooling overnight). Per operator egg rolls were cooked yesterday at night and placed in the walk-in cooler to cool overnight and have not been removed today. Observed egg rolls over-stacked in deep containers. Also observed ambient temperature of walk-in cooler at 49°F. Advised operator to not store any TCS foods inside cooler until it can maintain 41°F or less.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. A)At table next to grill: precooked bbq ribs (70°F - Cold Holding). Per operator ribs were removed from the walk-in cooler less than 1 hour ago and placed on table for the rush hour. Advised operator to use time as a public health control in lieu of temperature, form provided. B) Flip top at cook line: garlic in oil (70°F - Cold Holding). Per operator garlic in oil was left in the cook line for less than 2 hours. Operator moved back to reach in cooler to quick chill. Advised operator to use time as a public health control in lieu of temperature.”

***RANCHO NANDO

11252 PINES BLVD.

PEMBROKE PINES

ORDERED SHUT 10/8/20

32 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed at cook line approximately 10 landing on in use cutting boards, prep table, plates stored on shelf at cook line that were not in inverted or stored in a protected manner, at dish machine area on dirty plates and on single service containers on the shelf. Dry storage room- observed approximately 15 landing on ripe plantains in a box on a dry storage shelf. Barbecue Area- near entrance door-Observed approximately 10 flying around hand sink, barbecue area and landing on prep table.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Flour container. Operator removed the cups that had no handle.”

“Ripped/worn tin foil used as food-contact shelf cover. Nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food. Observed empanadas stored in thank you bags in walk in freezer and reach in freezer. Reach-in cooler gasket torn/ **Repeat Violation**.”

“Clean utensils stored between equipment and wall. Observed knives and pan scrapers between 3 compartment sink and wall and between reach-in coolers at cook line. Operator removed knives and pan scrapers.”

“Floor drains/drain covers heavily soiled. Observed in kitchen area.”

“Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Food-contact surfaces encrusted with grease and/or soil deposits. Stove top. Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed chlorine at 0 ppm. Per operator, technician started repairs 10/07/2020 and will return to complete repairs today. Operator will set up three compartment sink with quaternary ammonia. Technician repaired dish machine, chlorine at 50 ppm.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed walls soiled at front counter above hand wash sink. Hole in or other damage to wall. Observed wall in disrepair at kitchen back door. Hood soiled with accumulated grease, dust or food debris. Observed in all areas. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within six hours. See stop sale. Time/temperature control for safety food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. Observed Seafood sauce 45°f-46°f, cooked 10/07/2020 at about 4:00 p.m.”

“Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. Observed raw shrimp and beef burger patties stored over precooked potatoes and French fries in reach in freezer and raw beef over cooked pork ribs in walk in cooler and raw beef next to cooked potatoes in walk in cooler. Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit. Observed raw chicken breast over raw swai fillets in reach in cooler near flat top grill. Operator placed chicken on the bottom shelf below swai fillets.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed Blended garlic and oil on counter 73°f. Operator placed container in the reach- in cooler that is able to maintain 41°f or below. *CAT* Under counter RIC near charred grill precooked -blood sausage, chorizo, yuca, potatoes ,cooked-pork skins, raw beef 44°f-50°f. WIC-Cooked- whole potatoes, ground beef, pork ribs, chicken stock, raw- beef, chicken, 44°f-52°f.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed rice in rice cooker at 126° F at about 11:00 am. Operator advised to reheat to 165 for hot holding. Returned to kitchen to recheck rice at about 1:00 pm, observed rice at 116° F. Operator reheated rice to 171.”

***FLASHBACK DINER

1450 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

BOCA RATON

ORDERED SHUT 10/15/20

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 30 rodent droppings under dry storage room shelving racks. In separate room from the kitchen.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At cook line flip top cooler, sliced mozzarella cheese (60°F - Cold Holding); sliced American cheese (60°F - Cold Holding); sliced Swiss cheese (60°F - Cold Holding). Cheeses stored inside of a perforated pan inside the flip top cooler. This lifter the pans above the normal cold holding level allowing for additional warm air to circulate around the pans Cheese removed from other refrigeration less than 4 hours ago. Cheese returned to lower cooler to chill and cold hold.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food not consumed/sold within 7 days after opening/preparation. See stop sale. Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening/preparation. At walk in cooler, three pans of vegetable orzo soup dated 10/5 and one pan of quinoa labeled 10/3. Items removed and discarded. See Stop Sale.”

