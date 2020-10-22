Former President Barack Obama to make campaign stop in Miami on behalf of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – Former President Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, and he’s taking his talents to South Beach.

The Biden-Harris campaign announced on Wednesday that President Obama will travel to Miami for a campaign stop on behalf of Biden and Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Details of the event have not been released, other than that it will happen on Saturday, Oct. 24 in Miami.

The campaign sent out a press release that stated additional details would follow, but did not specify when.

On Wednesday, Obama stumped for his former VP at a drive-in rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Obama is expected to make several campaign stops for Biden and Harris ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.