Police looking for man who held public garage gate open then pulled out a gun

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man in Hollywood may have thought he was doing drivers a favor by letting cars go through a public parking garage without paying, but police said that is illegal. Strike two for the man was when he pulled out a gun. Now Hollywood police are trying to identify him.

On Sunday, Oct. 18 around 12:13 a.m., a person was seen on surveillance video at the exit to the Van Buren Parking Garage at 251 South 20th Ave. He held the parking barrier gate arm in the open position, which allowed dozens of cars to exit without paying.

He then took out a gun, according to police, which they said “he displayed in a careless and threatening manner.”

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen the man or who may have any information to call them at (954) 967-4411.