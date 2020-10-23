Bay Harbor Islands home goes up in flames, elderly couple escapes

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – An elderly couple was able to escape a massive fire inside their Bay Harbor Islands home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene just after 8:30 a.m. Friday to find the first floor engulfed in flames and thick smoke billowing out of the home.

Investigators said the elderly couple who lived inside had escaped and were sitting outside of the home waiting for crews to arrive.

Neighbors said they were shocked to see what was happening.

“I came outside and I saw all of the flames and I was shaking,” said Ligia Lustgarten, who told Local 10 she has been not only a neighbor, but a friend to the couple for 45 years.

Neighbor Gerardo Feterman said he saw flames coming through the roof and through the windows of the second floor. “They were really, really massive.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded quickly to get the fire under control, but those who witnessed it said it was a scary scene.

“They could have been hurt badly. All of his body was black,” Feterman said.

A total of 17 units responded to the scene, according to a spokesperson. The couple was taken to the hospital as a precaution and they are expected to OK.

Fire investigators could be seen inside the home throughout the morning working to determine the cause of what may have cause the massive blaze.