Several people, including child, shot in Miami

MIAMI – Several people, including a child, were shot in Miami late Thursday night.

According to Miami police, they received a ShotSpotter alert of several rounds fired in the area of Northwest 50th Street and 18th Avenue at about 11:50 PM Thursday.

Officers arrived and found four victims. One was a child, who was grazed by a bullet. Two adults were also hit by bullets and are stable at the hospital. A fourth person was found deceased at the scene.

The surviving victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.