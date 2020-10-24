WATCH: Arsonist dressed in garbage bags sets dozens of pricey trash trucks on fire

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – An arsonist dressed in garbage bags and wearing goggles torched their way into a gate at a Waste Pro facility, then caused millions of dollars worth of damage by setting garbage trucks and lighting a bottle of clear liquid inside a building to start a blaze.

The suspect made their way through a few areas of the property at 3101 N.W. 16th Terrace to set off explosions.

The incident happened at approximately 2:12 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. After getting into the facility, the person roamed along the compound where BSO’s Violent Crimes detectives said it appeared that they were walking behind garbage trucks with what looked like a gas canister.

They then made their way to the rear of the property and lit a truck on fire. The next destination was near the front gate, where several other trucks were set ablaze. The firestarter’s final act of destruction was opening the door to a building that housed a breakroom where the arsonist placed a clear bottle of liquid on the floor and then lit it, causing an indoor blaze.

(Watch the entire surveillance video)

They are seen leaving the facility and getting into a dark sedan. Arson detectives said a white SUV was also captured on surveillance video speeding away from the scene and they believe whoever was in that car was acting as a lookout.

Elizabeth Tibari, who lives across the street from Waste Pro, said the explosion was so intense that it blew out one of her windows. She was relieved to learn that no one was injured. She wondered who would do such a thing? “Was it someone who worked over there? Maybe an ex (employee)?”

At least 10 garbage trucks were declared a total loss and the company said the damages are estimated in the millions of dollars.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (954) 493-8477 or call the Violent Crimes unit at (954) 652-6557.