Miami-Dade mayor warns of second coronavirus wave, asks residents to follow safety protocols

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – As coronavirus cases are again on an uptick in the state, and in South Florida, efforts are ongoing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez gave residents a reality check Monday.

“The second wave is inevitable, we need to start it from the lowest place possible,” Gimenez said. “Hopefully we won’t have to take additional measures.”

Miami-Dade County reported another 581 cases Monday, adding to a total number of just over 182,500 people who have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Gimenez is on alert also because hospitalizations are rising steadily once again.

“We were around 250, now we’re close to 280, 290,” Gimenez said.

Gimenez also pointed to figures showing Fire Rescue calls across the county for coronavirus cases are also up.

Jackson Health Systems President and CEO Carlos Migoya stressed that his hospitals are ready for a surge, reminding the public, the fight against COVID-19 is far from over.

“We are all prepared for, god forbid, where we hit that surge,” Migoya said. "All our projections are that there will be an increase or an uptick surge over the next 30 days, with peak being in the latter part of November.

“Pandemics typically last around 18 months and if you look at the national forecast, and the world forecast, is that this will be around until early summer 2021.”

Giménez begged the public not to let up this time around.

“We’ve got to keep our masks, we got to keep our distance, we have to keep washing our hands,” Gimenez said.