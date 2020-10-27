87ºF

4 in custody after vehicle stolen in Hollywood

1 more sought by police

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Sky 10 over police activity in Hollywood.
Sky 10 over police activity in Hollywood. (WPLG)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Four people were taken into custody Tuesday after a vehicle was stolen in Hollywood, authorities confirmed.

According to Hollywood Police Officer Christian Lata, three of the suspects were arrested in Hollywood and a fourth was arrested in Fort Lauderdale.

Lata said people are asked to stay out of the area of Sheridan Street, from Interstate 95 to Park Road.

Lata said authorities are searching for one more person involved in the vehicle theft.

No other details were immediately released.

