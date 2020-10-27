Street vendor hit and killed by dump truck in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A street vendor was struck by a dump truck and killed Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Okeechobee Road and NW 116th Way, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

Sky 10 was over the scene after the incident, which happened just before 4 p.m.

Troopers say the dump truck was traveling south on Okeechobee Road and attempted to make a right turn onto NW 116th Way when it collided with the man who was crossing the street.

The pedestrian was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center where he died from his injuries.

One southbound lane of Okeechobee Road is closed as troopers investigate on scene.