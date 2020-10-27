Youth coach accused of rape is under investigation by another agency

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A well-known youth track coach was arrested by Miami Gardens police on Sunday, and now Local 10 News is learning he is under investigation by at least one other police department in South Florida.

Darius Lawshea, better known as “Coach D,” runs the Miami Gardens Xpress track club and is facing charges of allegedly raping one girl and molesting another.

On Tuesday, we learned the Miami Shores Police Department is also investigating Lawshea, though they did not go into detail about the investigation and say no charges have been filed at this point.

Miami Gardens police, however, did charge Lawshea with allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl 10 years ago and molesting her younger sister last year.

He appeared in front of a Miami-Dade judge Monday, and attorneys for the state said this wasn’t the first time Lawshea has been accused.

As for why the older sister waited 10 years to come forward about the alleged rape, she told detectives she was scared to get in trouble at the time because Lawshea is so popular in the community.

But when her younger sister reported that he had molested her, she decided it was time to tell her story as well.

Lawshea is being held in jail without bond.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

