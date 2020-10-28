Man found dead near gas station in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities roped off a Speedway gas station on Northwest 167th Street and Second Avenue with crime scene tape.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene shortly after the body was discovered and saw detectives looking at a white vehicle.

A large tanker truck was also parked at the gas station, however it’s unclear whether the driver was a witness or had any involvement.

Authorities have not disclosed how the victim died or whether any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.